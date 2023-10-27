F1 Results Today: Mexican Grand Prix practice times

Dan Ripley

Friday 27 October 2023 21:35 - Updated: 21:41

Max Verstappen was fastest for Red Bull in the first practice session for this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

The world champion was carrying on from where he left off in the United States Grand Prix by heading up the field but his lead was only a narrow one over the rest of the grid.

Alex Albon was a surprise second place for Williams, running only a tenth slower than the triple world champion, with Sergio Perez third fastest at his home race and just under three tenths down on his Red Bull team-mate.

A number of young drivers were given an opportunity of a run out at the circuit during FP1, including Oliver Bearman for Haas, Isack Hadjar for AlphaTauri, Jack Doohan for Alpine, Frederik Vesti for Mercedes and Theo Pourchaire for Alfa Romeo. Sadly for Pourchaire though, he was unable to set a time during the session due to mechanical problems.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mexican Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday October 27th

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:19.718s

2. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.095s

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.297s

4. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.519s

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.579s

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.745s

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.761s

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +0.850s

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.959s

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +0.969s

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.006s

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.250s

13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.411s

14. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.439s

15. Oliver Bearman (Haas): +1.595s

16 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.629s

17. Isack Hadjar (AlphaTauri): +2.223s

18. Jack Doohan (Alpine): +2.391s

19. Frederik Vesti (Mercedes): +3.219s

20. Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo): NO TIME

