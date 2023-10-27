F1 News Today: Hamilton DQ labelled 'embarrassing' as Verstappen takes aim at weekend format

Dan Ripley

Friday 27 October 2023 14:48 - Updated: 14:48

Mercedes' technical director James Allison has labelled Lewis Hamilton's disqualification from the US Grand Prix an 'embarrassment'.

Verstappen questions F1 over POINTLESS sprint race weekends

Max Verstappen has insisted that he gets 'no satisfaction' from winning a sprint race, as the Red Bull star questioned Formula 1's need to try and change the format in a bid to make the sport more entertaining.

F1 champion slams 'dirty' Max Verstappen move

Formula 1 legend Jacques Villeneuve has criticised Max Verstappen for his aggressive defensive manoeuvre during the United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo gives verdict over Verstappen Red Bull reunion

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out on what a Red Bull reunion with Max Verstappen would be like, saying that he thought it would be ‘very different’ from their relationship in the past.

Perez reveals intriguing helmet design ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

Sergio Perez is gearing up for his home race in Mexico this weekend, and it's a significant occasion for the Red Bull driver for a number of reasons - including his wearing of a specially designed helmet with an interesting message on the back.

