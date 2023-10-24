F1 News Today: Hamilton and Leclerc react to disqualification with Verstappen's girlfriend unimpressed by boos
After being disqualified from the United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both shared a cryptic message on their Instagram accounts.
Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet unimpressed by podium boos at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen faced boos from some fans after his United States Grand Prix win and his girlfriend looked less than impressed.
Key Red Bull figure teases surprise F1 exit in major blow
Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed that Red Bull engineer Michael Manning was secretive about his future in Formula 1 in the United States.
Ferrari reveal costly reason behind Leclerc disqualification
Ferrari's sporting director Diego Ioverno has said that the "bumpiness" of the Austin track, as well as the sprint weekend format, were what led to Charles Leclerc's disqualification from the United States Grand Prix.
Brundle demands drastic F1 change with drivers divided
Martin Brundle has called for a change in the format of Formula 1's sprint weekends, believing they failed to add excitement to the United States Grand Prix.
Wolff rues Mercedes blunder before Hamilton disqualification
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged that a strategic decision by the team cost Lewis Hamilton a potential victory at the United States Grand Prix - before the seven-time world champion was disqualified from the race.
Schiff reveals UNIQUE trait Hamilton has over F1 rivals
Sky Sports F1 presenter and racing driver Naomi Schiff has revealed the impact that Lewis Hamilton has had on female racing series such as F1 Academy.
Verstappen speaks on F1 issue he's 'never struggled with before'
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has revealed that a change to his car's brakes made after his sprint race victory on Saturday were behind the issues that he faced throughout the United States Grand Prix.
Kravitz 'baffled' by Horner-Marko Red Bull RIFT reports
Red Bull may be champions yet again but all may not be smooth sailing behind the scenes at Milton Keynes.
Vasseur claims Ferrari 'FAILED' Leclerc with United States GP blunder
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that his team failed Charles Leclerc at the United States GP – even before the Monegasque driver was disqualified for an illegal car.
'Sprint weekend robbed Hamilton of podium' - US Grand Prix hot takes
Max Verstappen claimed his 15th race victory of the season, and his 50th career win, by coming from sixth on the grid to win the United States Grand Prix.
Andretti labels F1 team entry pushback a 'mystery'
Michael Andretti says the resistance from existing Formula 1 teams regarding the potential entry of Andretti-Cadillac is a "mystery".
