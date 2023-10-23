Stroll's embarrassment and Alonso's bluntness: five things you may have missed at the United States Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 23 October 2023 09:07

Although Max Verstappen inevitably battled his way through the grid from P6 to claim victory at the United States Grand Prix, there was plenty of other action unfolding away from the spotlight.

But here at GPFans, we were also keeping an eye on the best moments that might not have got the full credit they deserve.

Here are five things you may have missed from the United States Grand Prix.

1. Anthony Joshua's Alpine mishap

Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) recently became investors in Alpine

Does Anthony Joshua know which F1 team he has invested in? Its Alpeen, Anthony - not Alpine.

Well, it's not. But you know what we mean.

Martin Brundle's grid walks always provide moments of toe-curlingly awkward brilliance and that certainly did not disappoint in Austin.

Off the back of their investment from sporting royalty, heavyweight champion Joshua was on the grid and excited to talk all things Alpine with the Sky Sports pundit.

Although the boxing legend tripped himself up with the pronunciation of the F1 team, he quickly corrected himself. At least the man knows the name of the team he's now invested in.

2. Fernando Alonso pushed for time

Fernando Alonso was in no mood to hang about before the race got underway

Not to be outdone by Joshua's awkward interaction with Brundle, Fernando Alonso made sure to have a moment of his own.

Although not entirely the F1 veteran's fault, the Aston Martin driver could only utter the words 'a lot' in response to Brundle's question on what was needed from the Spaniard during Sunday's race.

The blunt reply was uttered without breaking a stride, as he had to make it in time for the national anthems or risk receiving a hefty fine from the FIA.

And we know how much that could cost him!

3. Oscar Piastri is...Lando Norris?

Seeing double? McLaren appeared to have a hard time telling their drivers apart

The first of our double-header segment for eagle-eyed viewers sees McLaren reveal that they may not know the difference between their own drivers.

The rather intriguing moment came after Oscar Piastri had to retire from the race following a lap one collision with Esteban Ocon.

As the Australian made his way back to the pits, rather than return to his own garage, the 22-year-old's MCL60 was rolled into Norris' side of the garage as per the names of the driver cards.

4. Logan Sargeant's mirror vision

Logan Sargeant's visor cam was playing tricks during the US Grand Prix

The second of our eagle-eyed viewer segments came mid-race as we were treated to rare footage of Logan Sargeant's visor cam.

But in an alarming turn of events, the American looked as though he was driving on a different track.

As if he had set Mario Kart to Mirror Mode, the American turned the wheel one way but he went the other.

Maybe that explains why the F1 rookie has endured such a difficult season so far.

5. Lance Stroll's embarrassing beginning

Lance Stroll had a bit of an adventure before lights out

Having already suffered a nightmare qualifying session, matters were compounded for Lance Stroll as he would start the race from the pit lane following late changes to his set-up.

But not to let that get in his way, the Canadian seemed intent to take to the track to start the race from a grid slot.

Rather than drive into the pit lane after his reconnaissance lap, Stroll drove onto the grid instead.

The Aston driver did eventually make his way to the pit lane after the mishap, but it certainly raised a few eyebrows for those watching on.

All eyes now turn to Mexico as fans gear up for the second instalment of F1's triple-header.

READ MORE: FIA take action after Verstappen track limits mishap