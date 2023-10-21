Stuart Hodge

Max Verstappen is insistent that Red Bull supremo Helmut Marko will be going nowhere – regardless of recent reports to the contrary.

Despite securing a drivers' and constructors' title double in 2023, rumours recently emerged of a split in the camp between Marko and team principal Christian Horner but this has been denied by both men.

Austrian veteran Marko insisted himself he will not be sacked but there have seen several notable differences of opinion between both Red Bull powerbrokers through the season.

Marko is widely believed to have championed Nyck de Vries ahead of his ill-fated spell at sister team AlphaTauri and it's been reported he has pushed for Sergio Perez to be replaced, whilst Horner retains faith in the floundering Mexican.

Max Verstappen clinched his third consecutive world championship two weeks ago

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have worked together at Red Bull since 2005

Verstappen: Marko has been a very important piece of success

Despite all of the rumours and reports of unrest, Verstappen refuses to believe the noise and is adamant 80-year-old Marko will be around for the long term, despite his sometimes controversial statements.

“I think we all know [Marko] has been a very important piece for the success of the team, and he will continue to be in the future," said the world champion to Fox Sports MX.

"The important people in this team will remain in the same areas and we will continue to have the same roles we have portrayed so far.”

Verstappen has also previously refuted all suggestions of a power struggle between both men.

"From the outside, people are basically trying to talk BS," he said, before yesterday's qualifying session where a rare blunder prevented the Dutchman from taking pole.

Max Verstappen had his final lap in Q3 deleted for infringing track limits

"The mood in the team is very, very good and everyone knows exactly what their role is and of course it was sad times last year when Dietrich (Mateschitz, Red Bull founder) passed away.

"But we have tried to keep that legacy, keep it moving forward and everyone that we have right now in the team is important to the success that we are having.

"That is why there are no changes for the future, and I think that basically explains it."

