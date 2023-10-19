Wolff reveals frustration at Hamilton and Russell

Sam Cook

Thursday 19 October 2023 08:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said it was "frustrating" that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell weren't able to take away more from the Qatar Grand Prix due to a lap one collision.

The pair crashed into one another after Hamilton attempted to go round the outside of both Russell and Max Verstappen into turn one at the Losail International Circuit, ending Hamilton's race and Russell's hopes of a podium finish.

Hamilton accepted full responsibility for the collision and apologised to both Russell and the team, but only after a number of heated team radio messages from both parties.

This led to suggestions that the relationship between the two Brits is starting to deteriorate, particularly after the Japanese GP when they once again squabbled over Hamilton's reluctance to give his team-mate DRS once being allowed past.

Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Qatar GP on lap one after a collision with his team-mate

The pair's relationship is now believed to be tense after two races in a row where they've argued

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have recently signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until at least 2025

Wolff: 'You never want to see your cars collide'

In the end, Russell recovered to finish fourth in Qatar and took home some crucial points for the team in their battle for second place in the constructors' championship with Ferrari.

Now, Wolff has aired his frustrations at the way the race panned out, having watched on from afar due to a knee operation.

"We have a busy couple of weeks coming up as the season reaches its conclusion, starting with a triple-header in the USA, Mexico and Brazil," he told Mercedes' official website.

"The last round in Qatar was a case of what might have been. As a team, you never want to see your cars collide.

Actions speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/aN33QJLvtD — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 8, 2023

"It was frustrating to leave a lot of points on the table, particularly as the pace of the car was strong.

"It was encouraging though to see how the drivers and the team reacted.

"Both Lewis and George know the team comes first and do not ever intend to jeopardise that.

"I am sure we will all grow from this moment. We're now focused on Austin and making sure we get the most out of each upcoming weekend."

