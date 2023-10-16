F1 champion names Albon as 'dream' Red Bull Perez replacement

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 16 October 2023 12:57

Nico Rosberg has stated that Alex Albon would be 'a dream candidate' to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, if not for the Williams star's contractual situation.

Perez's concerning performances alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull have caused the rumour mill to go into overdrive.

Although the Mexican has been confirmed for next year, this has not prevented speculation from spreading over his future at the constructors' champions.

And Albon, who saw his Red Bull seat taken by Perez in 2021, has now been backed for a sensational return to his former team by Rosberg.

Alex Albon has impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

Sergio Perez meanwhile has struggled behind the wheel of the RB19

And Nico Rosberg believes that Albon would be the perfect replacement for Perez at Red Bull

Albon tipped for Red Bull return

The 2016 world champion has claimed that Albon would be perfect for the 2024 Red Bull seat, if it were not for the 27-year-old's long-term deal.

“Logan Sargeant is another one of those drivers who’s on shaky ground and really needs to prove himself," he told Sky Sports.

"He’s been making too many mistakes so honestly I think it’s going to be difficult for him to retain that seat for next year, especially because Albon is doing such a phenomenal job.

Albon has been backed for a possible Red Bull return next year

“Albon would also be a dream candidate actually for the Red Bull mother team for next year to replace Sergio Perez.

"But unfortunately, as Helmut Marko was saying, Albon is locked in with a long-term contract there at Williams.”

Although not confirmed, Albon is understood to have a deal to keep him at Williams until the end of 2024 at the very least, with a possible one-year extension also being included within the contract.

