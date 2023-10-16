Red Bull spark Perez replacement rumours with throwback photo

Dan Davis

Monday 16 October 2023 07:57

Red Bull have sparked wild speculation over Sergio Perez's uncertain future with a seemingly innocuous social media post including Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez is embroiled in a fierce battle to retain his seat for next year despite being contracted until 2025, and Ricciardo is waiting in the wings to replace him.

According to reports, the Mexican has exhausted the constructors' champions' patience, with securing second place his objective over the remaining five races.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is 30 points adrift but capable of surpassing Perez, a damning scenario that appears likely to lead to the dismissal of the latter.

The pressure is also growing externally, with Red Bull's online followers making their feelings clear and openly urging Christian Horner to make a drastic change.

Sergio Perez is seemingly facing the axe at Red Bull

Christian Horner has urged Sergio Perez to reverse his slump

Daniel Ricciardo is an apparent candidate for the second Red Bull seat

Ricciardo ready

And a recent X post from the team has added further fuel to the fire.

Following the news that the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025, Red Bull opted to mark the occasion with a throwback picture.

However, the photo selected featured Max Verstappen and former sparring partner Ricciardo, a move that led to countless commenters sharing their confusion.

Racing at the #BelgianGP until 2025? Sounds good 👍 pic.twitter.com/HaWeHhWg3E — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 13, 2023

As exclusively reported by GPFans, Perez has no plans to retire from the sport, with the rumours described as "a load of nonsense" by a source.

But should he continue racing next year, it may not be with Red Bull.

Ricciardo is set to return for AlphaTauri at the United States Grand Prix, having completed his recovery from a broken hand, and will replace Liam Lawson.

Lawson caught the eye during his brief first spell at the top of motorsport and would represent a trustworthy option for AlphaTauri should they lose Ricciardo.

