Red Bull admit F1 'crisis' as Perez camp reacts to Mexico GP retirement rumours - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that Sergio Perez "needs a climate and team change" if he is to get out of his current slump in form.

EXCLUSIVE: Perez camp insists shock F1 retirement rumours ‘load of rubbish’

A rumour circulating on social media about the retirement of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been categorically denied by sources close to the driver.

Hamilton says he goes 'further' than young F1 drivers to achieve goals

Lewis Hamilton reveals how Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and himself achieved their world championships.

Hamilton pressures F1 rival who should 'easily' beat him

Lewis Hamilton has placed pressure on Sergio Perez by saying that the Mexican driver "should easily have second" place sewn up in his dominant Red Bull car.

F1 study reveals how Verstappen dominance is affecting the sport

Social engagement in Formula 1 has experienced its first decline since 2018, according to a study by Buzz Radar which looks like it may have something to do with the now-three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

