Marko admits Red Bull star needs F1 'team change'

Sam Cook

Thursday 12 October 2023 19:57 - Updated: 20:30

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that Sergio Perez "needs a climate and team change" if he is to get out of his current slump in form.

The Mexican has struggled to keep up with team-mate Max Verstappen in 2023, with the latter cruising to his third consecutive world championship title.

Perez, on the other hand, has only managed to win two races in a season in which his dominant Red Bull team have won 16 out of 17.

His dismal showing at the Qatar Grand Prix last weekend made it just one podium from the last five races and his inability to take home more than one point may have harmed his chances to seal second in the drivers' championship.

Helmut Marko has made a habit of criticising Sergio Perez during his time at Red Bull

Max Verstappen celebrated his third world championship title in Qatar

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has only managed to win two races in 2023, with the last of those coming back in April

Marko, who has been overly-critical of Perez at times this season, has lent his support to the Mexican, suggesting that there's more to his performances than meets the eye.

“Checo just has to get the best out of it without looking at Verstappen," said the Austrian to oe24.

"We're trying to help him with that. You see, there is no criticism from the team, only support. Maybe it will work.

“Perez needs a climate and team change. Now let's see how the next two races go. But the team and he are aware that they are in a crisis.”

Perez targeting Red Bull first

Although his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the championship standings only diminished from 33 points to 30 points at the Qatar GP, Perez and Red Bull would have seen it as a huge missed opportunity given the fact that Hamilton crashed out on lap one of Sunday's race.

He is looking to cement his highest-ever championship position having finished third by just three points last season.

If he can secure second spot, it would be yet another historic first for his team, who have never had a one-two finish in the drivers' standings.

