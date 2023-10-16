F1 News Today: Verstappen makes FIA dig, teams get set to change names and tyre giants speak out after decision made

Dan Davis

Monday 16 October 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen joked Formula 1 chiefs are to blame for his bizarrely-timed title celebrations during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Two F1 teams set to change their names for 2024

Both AlphaTauri and Aston Martin are set to undergo name changes ahead of the 2024 season, with one switch expected to be more dramatic than the other.

F1 tyre hopefuls respond after decision made over bid

Bridgestone have issued a statement following its unsuccessful bid to become the Formula 1 tyre supplier for the 2025 to 2027 seasons.

Hamilton prepares for life after F1 retirement alongside Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his admiration for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and credited him with enabling his growth as a businessman.

Vettel issues key update on shock F1 comeback rumours

Sebastian Vettel has played down rumours he may return to Formula 1, insisting he did not retire from the sport simply to change his mind a year later.

Aston Martin F1 boss makes surprise Stroll statement after tantrum

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes Formula 1 drivers should be given "more respect" after Lance Stroll's outburst in Qatar.

