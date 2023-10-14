F1 News Today: FIA announce ruling as Ricciardo return confirmed and key contract renewed until 2025

Chris Deeley

Saturday 14 October 2023 06:57

Lance Stroll has been handed a written warning by the FIA for his conduct at the Qatar Grand Prix, which involved him shoving his personal trainer and throwing his steering wheel out of the car falling out in the first part of qualifying.

Ricciardo date for Red Bull return revealed by team

Daniel Ricciardo will once again get behind the wheel of a Red Bull car, as he makes a special appearance in a show run in Nashville ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 confirms renewal of KEY race contract until 2025

Formula 1 have announced a one-year extension on the contract of the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, ensuring the Belgian Grand Prix will take place until at least 2025.

Red Bull F1 mechanic reveals Verstappen's TRUE personality

Max Verstappen's 2023 Formula 1 season has been nothing short of astonishing, drawing praise from every corner of the motorsport world. However, a recent perspective from within his inner circle has illuminated the extraordinary nature of Verstappen's quest for perfection.

Football legend compares Verstappen to Messi and Ronaldo

Former Barcelona and Netherlands legend Ronald Koeman has compared Max Verstappen to football mercurials Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

