F1 fans would prefer EMPTY weekend over hype-less Qatar GP

Jim Kimberley

Tuesday 10 October 2023 09:57

For all the new graphics explaining the last lap that a driver could pit, the one I enjoyed most was the self-congratulatory 'record' of 120,000 fans over the weekend like it was a point of pride.

Qatar celebrating that they beat their attendance from 2021, a replacement race in a pandemic-affected year, with a three-day figure that pales against a single day at Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps or COTA seemed like a toddler giving themselves a gold star for not wetting the bed.

I'm not one who wants the broadcast to cut to fans every few minutes, but the lack of on-site interest was unmistakable, further exaggerating this hype-less race.

Qatar celebrated having 120,000 fans in attendance across the weekend

Kerbs caused issues all weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix

Farcical weekend in Qatar

And while we're talking about this hype-less race, let's talk about the actual racing with FIA-mandated pit strategies thanks to Losail's kerbs of terror.

There's no other way to cut it; this Grand Prix was a farce from the moment the tyres couldn't handle the circuit.

Pirelli found that tyres were being damaged by kerbs at Losail International Circuit in Qatar

Whether it's Pirelli at fault or these 'pyramid' kerbs is irrelevant — Formula 1 fans would mock NASCAR, Indy, or Formula E if they heard their tyres can't drive on a circuit, and they must accept that the sport looked a joke in Qatar.

The solution for an 18-lap stint limit led to 57 flat-out laps of running, causing heatstroke, vomiting and drivers almost passing out at the wheel, further adding to the ridiculous scenes.

Honestly, I'd have preferred an empty weekend, somewhat like April's Imola cancellation created, to properly catch my breath for the five-races-in-six-weekends finale we have next.

Drivers suffered in the blistering heat at the Qatar Grand Prix

Perhaps I can't put my finger on the problem with Qatar because I don't have enough fingers?

Or maybe it's because Liberty Media have 55 million reasons from Qatar each year not to care what fans think.

READ MORE: Modern F1 is too fast for relentless Qatar GP - drivers' reaction says it all