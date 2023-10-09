F1 News Today: Drivers battle health issues at extreme Qatar GP as McLaren set new world record

Cal Gaunt

Monday 9 October 2023 14:15 - Updated: 14:51

The Qatar GP was unprecedented in many ways and the physicality of the race certainly fell into that category.

McLaren set new world record at Qatar Grand Prix

McLaren have set a new record for the fastest pitstop at the Qatar Grand Prix, surpassing the previous record held by Red Bull.

F1 driver reveals he VOMITED during brutal Qatar GP

Esteban Ocon has revealed the extreme physical and mental battle that he had to cope with during the Qatar Grand Prix, just to drag his Alpine car to the finish.

F1 champion reveals 'DIFFICULT' Red Bull situation

Nico Rosberg believes Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has a lack of 'alternatives' to thank for keeping him in his seat for next season – but admits that constructors' champions have some 'difficult' decisions to make.

Verstappen names Qatar GP in top five of his career after 'TOUGH' admission

A relentless Qatar Grand Prix was in the top five hardest of Max Verstappen's career, according to the three-time world champion himself.

Vasseur admits Ferrari 'shame' after Sainz farce

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur expressed his disappointment over Carlos Sainz's inability to start the Qatar Grand Prix, labelling it a 'shame' due to the failure to repair the car before the race began.

