F1 News Today: Verstappen sets sights on RECORD as Hamilton goes before stewards and Andretti cause a stir

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 7 October 2023 05:57

Max Verstappen has said that his 'main objective' for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix is to win the world championship on Saturday, so that he's able to enjoy Sunday's race.

Hamilton called to stewards after qualifying breach in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards following the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying session, where he secured third position.

Piastri finds out about qualifying penalty during LIVE TV interview

Oscar Piastri was told that his fastest qualifying lap had been deleted and he would be dropping to sixth on the grid during a live television interview.

Hamilton clarifies stance on new F1 team after being labelled 'pro-Andretti'

Lewis Hamilton has refuted claims that he is 'pro-Andretti', after the seven-time world champion took to social media to reveal that he does not specifically 'support' the team's latest bid.

Kravitz reveals F1 team's incredible simple device to gain crucial track data

The main discussion during Friday's only practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix weekend revolved around the drivers' attempts to cope with the challenging windy conditions.

