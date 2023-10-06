Norris speaks out on F1 future as Red Bull team PRICE TAG revealed and boss rejects '11th team' – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Friday 6 October 2023 00:27

Lando Norris has reaffirmed his commitment to McLaren, despite speculation of a shock move away from the team.

Businessman reveals INCREDIBLE F1 price tag for Red Bull team

David Dicker, founder of Rodin Cars, has admitted that he considered buying AlphaTauri during his attempt to get on the Formula 1 grid, but said he was put off by the hypothetical price tag of neatly a billion dollars placed on the team.

F1 boss gives STRONG verdict on Andretti entry

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll has come out firmly against the idea of adding an 11th team to the Formula 1 grid, after the FIA approved a bid from Andretti Motorsport this week.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Formula 1 is back as the drivers and teams head to the Losail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix – with Max Verstappen looking to secure his third successive world championship title.

Wolff gives insight on Mercedes' championship fight

Toto Wolff claims Mercedes are ‘relishing the fight’ and giving it their all to compete for second in the constructors’ championship as they approach Qatar.

