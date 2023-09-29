F1 News Today: Mercedes deny blunder as Red Bull give Ricciardo injury update and McLaren boss 'surprised'
F1 News
F1 News Today: Mercedes deny blunder as Red Bull give Ricciardo injury update and McLaren boss 'surprised'
Mercedes have denied a story travelling around social media from last weekend in Suzuka, that a carelessly placed QR code saw a number of cans of Red Bull delivered to key members of the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner issues big update on Ricciardo F1 return
Christian Horner believes it's 'less likely than likely' that AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will be back in the car at the Qatar Grand Prix in October.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren boss admits 'surprise' at driver performance
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that he was 'surprised' by Oscar Piastri's performance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Vasseur questions McLaren claims on 2023 gains
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has questioned McLaren's maths skills, after their team boss claimed his team were one second quicker than where they were at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Bernie Collins warns of Sargeant mistakes impact
Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins has said that the Williams team will start to lose motivation, if Logan Sargeant continues to make mistakes during race weekends.
➡️ READ MORE