F1 News Today: Mercedes deny blunder as Red Bull give Ricciardo injury update and McLaren boss 'surprised'

Chris Deeley

Friday 29 September 2023 05:57

Mercedes have denied a story travelling around social media from last weekend in Suzuka, that a carelessly placed QR code saw a number of cans of Red Bull delivered to key members of the team.

Horner issues big update on Ricciardo F1 return

Christian Horner believes it's 'less likely than likely' that AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will be back in the car at the Qatar Grand Prix in October.

McLaren boss admits 'surprise' at driver performance

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that he was 'surprised' by Oscar Piastri's performance at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Vasseur questions McLaren claims on 2023 gains

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has questioned McLaren's maths skills, after their team boss claimed his team were one second quicker than where they were at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bernie Collins warns of Sargeant mistakes impact

Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins has said that the Williams team will start to lose motivation, if Logan Sargeant continues to make mistakes during race weekends.

