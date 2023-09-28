Mercedes make huge Red Bull blunder at Japanese GP

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 28 September 2023 20:57

Mercedes faced quite a predicament during last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix as they inadvertently ran out of – of all things – Red Bull.

While it's not something the Silver Arrows openly disclose, insiders have revealed that the team typically maintains a small stock of Red Bull in their hospitality suites. However, a bizarre turn of events at Suzuka left many at Mercedes scratching their heads.

During the weekend, Lewis Hamilton conducted an interview for the F1 world feed from Mercedes' hospitality suite. What (briefly) went unnoticed was a QR code prominently displayed in the background behind the seven-time world champion.

Intrigued viewers decided to scan the QR code, which led them to a surprising discovery - the code could be used to place drink orders for Mercedes personnel, including Hamilton, George Russell, and team principal Toto Wolff.

Hilariously, several Red Bull enthusiasts took advantage of this newfound revelation and began ordering cans of the energy drink for the Mercedes trio. While the orders started rather modestly, they soon escalated into a frenzy, leaving Mercedes hospitality staff in disbelief.

Hamilton found himself surrounded by cans of Red Bull after the hospitality QR code was shown on live TV.

"Red Bull for Hamilton?"

"Everything was steady and regular, serving the Mercedes staff and corporate guests when suddenly, the ordering system went crazy,” an insider explained to Global247News.

“We were bombarded with thousands of orders for Red Bull drinks. Many appeared to be ordered for Lewis, George Russell, and Toto Wolff."

Mercedes, despite being arch-rivals with Red Bull on the Formula 1 circuit, did indeed stock Red Bull in their bar. However, they maintained only limited supplies and chose not to advertise this fact for 'obvious reasons'.

The unexpected influx of Red Bull orders took the hospitality team by surprise, and they admitted that they couldn't fulfil all the orders.

To address the situation and curb the onslaught of Red Bull orders, Mercedes took swift action. They opted to change the QR code, effectively putting an end to the annoying, but definitely funny blunder.

