F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Japanese Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 24 September 2023 13:27

Max Verstappen returned to business as usual at the Japanese Grand Prix, taking the win and sealing the constructors' championship for Red Bull.

The Dutchman, bidding for a third consecutive title, won from pole position, while his team-mate Sergio Perez suffered a disastrous race and did not finish, scoring no points as he attempts to hold onto second place.

He will have work to do in Qatar, as Lewis Hamilton behind him is closing the gap, taking P5 in the race and adding 10 points to his total.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had a stellar race, taking P2 and P3 respectively and adding 33 points to McLaren's total. The British team have leapfrogged Alpine in the standings and will now have their sights on Aston Martin.

The drivers' title may not be officially sealed yet, but after another top weekend for Verstappen, it seems only a matter of time. Here's how his impressive win has impacted the standings...

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 400 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 223

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 190

4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 174

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 150

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 135

7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 115

8. George Russell | Mercedes | 115

9. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 57

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 47

11. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 46

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 38

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 21

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 6

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 3

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

19. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

20. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

21. Daniel Ricciardo | AlphaTauri | 0

22. Nyck de Vries | AlphaTauri | 0



F1 Constructors' Standings after the Japanese Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 623

2. Mercedes | 305

3. Ferrari | 285

4. Aston Martin | 221

5. McLaren | 172

6. Alpine | 84

7. Williams | 21

8. Haas | 12

9. Alfa Romeo | 10

10. AlphaTauri | 5

