Japanese Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after stunning DOUBLE McLaren podium

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 24 September 2023 09:58

Despite a predictable return to the top spot for Max Verstappen, the Japanese Grand Prix proved an action-packed race as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri scored a double podium finish for McLaren.

The British and Australian drivers ran an incredible race, giving Verstappen a run for his money on lap one, but neither could overtake the Dutchman as he flew to an easy victory at Suzuka.

Elsewhere, five drivers did not finish the race. Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez suffered a nightmare with several clashes and a time penalty – which he sensationally served after unretiring from the race for a brief moment.

Intriguing inter-team dynamics were at play as Ferrari and Mercedes battled for second place behind Red Bull, with Mercedes' George Russell seemingly unimpressed with the team's choice of strategy.

Japanese Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Suzuka is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +19.387

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +36.494

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +43.998s

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +49.376s

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +50.221s

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +57.659s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:14.724s

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1:19.678s

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:23.155s

11. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1 LAP

12. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1 LAP

13. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 LAP

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 LAP

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 LAP

16. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF

18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF

19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF

20. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen - 1:34.183s

