Japanese Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after stunning DOUBLE McLaren podium
F1 News
Japanese Grand Prix 2023 results: Final classification after stunning DOUBLE McLaren podium
Despite a predictable return to the top spot for Max Verstappen, the Japanese Grand Prix proved an action-packed race as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri scored a double podium finish for McLaren.
The British and Australian drivers ran an incredible race, giving Verstappen a run for his money on lap one, but neither could overtake the Dutchman as he flew to an easy victory at Suzuka.
Elsewhere, five drivers did not finish the race. Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez suffered a nightmare with several clashes and a time penalty – which he sensationally served after unretiring from the race for a brief moment.
Intriguing inter-team dynamics were at play as Ferrari and Mercedes battled for second place behind Red Bull, with Mercedes' George Russell seemingly unimpressed with the team's choice of strategy.
Japanese Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Suzuka is as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +19.387
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +36.494
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +43.998s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +49.376s
6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +50.221s
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +57.659s
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:14.724s
9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1:19.678s
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:23.155s
11. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1 LAP
12. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1 LAP
13. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 LAP
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 LAP
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 LAP
16. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
20. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen - 1:34.183s
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators