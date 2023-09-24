F1 2023 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 24 September 2023 06:23

Only 19 drivers will start on the grid in the Japanese Grand Prix, with Williams starting Logan Sargeant from the pit-lane after his crash in qualifying.

And to make matters worse, the American has also been hit with a 10-second time penalty that he will serve during his first pit stop.

Max Verstappen will start on pole as he is joined on the front row by Oscar Piastri, with the F1 rookie edging out team-mate Lando Norris who starts in P3.

It's a Ferrari sandwich for Sergio Perez in P5, with Charles Leclerc ahead of him and Carlos Sainz behind in fourth and sixth respectively.

Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell start alongside one another in seventh and eighth, as home favourite Yuki Tsunoda takes ninth, with Fernando Alonso rounding off the top 10.

Liam Lawson, who received the bitter news that he will not be offered a 2024 seat with AlphaTauri next year, narrowly missed out on Q3 and starts the race in P11.

The full grid is below.

