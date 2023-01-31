Sam Hall

Tuesday 31 January 2023 13:02

Haas became the first team to reveal its 2023 livery when lifting the covers on Tuesday.

The F1 launch season has evolved in recent years to feature a mix of livery unveilings and full car reveals.

Haas elected to go for the former this term with its new look showcased in a series of renderings online.

This leaves fans waiting until February 11 when the team will complete a shakedown test at Silverstone to see the VF-23 in all of its glory.

As has been the case in the majority of years that Haas has raced in F1 since making its debut in 2016, the livery is predominantly red, white and black, although the latter is featured considerably more this time around.

With the branding of new title sponsor MoneyGram plastered on the front wing and engine cover, there is also far less empty space on the design than last year.

But we want to know what you think. Is this an instant classic, a forgettable flop or something in between?

