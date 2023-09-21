Wolff sends F1 WARNING as McLaren announce huge contract and ousted driver set for racing return – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 21 September 2023 00:27

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that he doesn't believe Felipe Massa 'has a case' over his 2008 title dispute due to all drivers and teams 'signing up to sporting regulations.'

McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for rising star driver

McLaren have announced a new contract for rookie driver Oscar Piastri, tying the Australian to the team until the end of the 2026 season.

De Vries RETURN reported for 2024 season

Nyck de Vries is set to return to his previously agreed position with Toyota in next year’s World Endurance Championship, it has been reported.

Stella says lengthy contract extension for 'PIVOTAL' McLaren driver was easy decision

Andrea Stella has said that Oscar Piastri’s contract extension with McLaren was an ‘easy decision to make’ as he said the young driver is ‘pivotal’ to the team.

British racing star insists F1 is 'way off' for female drivers

Jamie Chadwick said that F1 is still 'way off’ from having female drivers and underscored the importance of female-only initiatives in making meaningful progress.

