Mercedes reveal Wolff REPLACEMENT as F1 champion SLAMS Verstappen and Lawson responds to Red Bull 'TROUBLE' – GPFans F1 Recap

Jay Winter

Monday 18 September 2023 23:57

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed the two men who will deputise for him during his absence from the Japanese Grand Prix.

F1 champion makes SPIKY statement about Verstappen's dominance

F1 legend Jody Scheckter believes that Max Verstappen is reliant on his team producing a winning car for him to continue dominating F1 in the way he currently is.

Lawson responds to Red Bull 'TROUBLE' question after Verstappen KO

Liam Lawson has responded to fans after being asked if beating out both Red Bulls to Q3 for the Singapore Grand Prix got him in 'trouble'.

Albon reveals F1 future plans after impressive 2023 season

Alex Albon has stated that he wants to give himself 'the chance to be able to fight for wins' as he opened up on his future at Williams.

Perez unleashes Red Bull frustration insisting 'NOTHING WORKED' in Singapore

Sergio Perez has admitted that settling for a scrappy points finish was the best Red Bull could have hoped for at the Singapore Grand Prix after claiming that "nothing really worked" for the Austrian team.

