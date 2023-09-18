Lawson responds to Red Bull 'TROUBLE' question after Verstappen KO

Lauren Sneath

Liam Lawson has responded to fans after being asked if beating out both Red Bulls to Q3 for the Singapore Grand Prix got him in 'trouble'.

The Kiwi driver, who is currently standing in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo for AlphaTauri, has only had three attempts on track with the rest of the F1 grid so far.

But that hasn't stopped him making a strong impression, with an excellent flying lap beating the times of both Sergio Perez and reigning champion Max Verstappen during Q2 at the Marina Bay Circuit.

The AlphaTauri driver took P10 with the lap, pushing Verstappen out of the top 10 and ending his chances at challenging for pole position.

It contributed to the end of Red Bull's current streak of dominance, after the team had won every previous race so far this season.

Of course, as a driver for a team owned by Red Bull, the qualifying knockout may not make Lawson too popular among Red Bull colleagues.

Lawson responds jokingly to fan query

The young driver joked with fans about the possible repercussions for his stellar performance after the session, as he signed autographs.

One fan asked: "Did you get in trouble with Red Bull for doing that?"

Lawson smiled, and jokingly responded: "Not yet."

Watch this space, Verstappen – he may be a rookie, but Lawson is pulling no punches.