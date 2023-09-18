F1 News Today: Russell FURIOUS as Hamilton reveals regret and Leclerc reveals what went WRONG in Singapore

Chris Deeley

Monday 18 September 2023 05:57

Mercedes driver George Russell released an expletive-laden radio message for his team after crashing out on the last lap of the Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Frustrated Hamilton admits main Singapore regret and how close he came to victory

Lewis Hamilton has insisted he could have achieved a better finish at the Singapore Grand Prix if he had delivered a better qualifying display.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc admits his Ferrari challenge for win was damaged BEFORE race

Charles Leclerc has revealed his struggle with tyres and traffic after the safety car period that shook up the entire grid and ruined his Singapore Grand Prix, but accepted his position was all down to poor qualifying.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris insists Russell 'copied' him after Singapore Grand Prix heartbreak

Lando Norris has said that George Russell 'copied' him by touching the wall on the entrance to turn 10, in a costly mistake that sent Russell hurtling into the barriers on the last lap of the Singapore Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso reaches MAJOR F1 milestone despite horror night in Singapore

Fernando Alonso had an evening to forget at the Singapore Grand Prix but still managed to walk away with a new F1 record after being the first driver to complete 100,000 km under race conditions.

➡️ READ MORE