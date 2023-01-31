Haas' boldest F1 looks - Launch season starts today!

Sam Hall

Haas is the latest 'new' F1 team to join the grid and ahead of its 2023 launch, GPFans has taken a look back on its previous liveries.

Haas will not lift the covers off its VF-23 on Monday but it will provide a look at its new livery, a look that will strongly feature title sponsor MoneyGram.

Given the colours of MoneyGram are red, black and white, the same colours that Haas ran with last season, it is unlikely the design will change all that much from the 2022 iteration.

Running with Rich Energy backing in 2019, the team made its biggest departure from its regular look with a striking black and gold livery.

Without further ado, here are all the previous liveries from the Haas F1 team.

2016 - Haas VF-16

2017 - Haas VF-17

2018 - Haas VF-18

2019 - Haas VF-19

2020 - Haas VF-20

2021 - Haas VF-21

2022 - Haas VF-22