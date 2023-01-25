Haas complete F1 2023 launch schedule

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 25 January 2023 13:34 - Updated: 13:38

Haas has announced the launch date for its 2023 F1 car livery.

The American-owned outfit will unveil its new look on January 31, the earliest launch of any team.

In a social media post, Haas gave a time of 14:00 GMT for the revealing of its design, leapfrogging Red Bull's date of February 3 to be the first.

The VF-23 will not be seen until the pre-season test in Bahrain on February 23-25, mirroring its launch plans from last year.

A tweet from the team simply read: "Save the date, there’s not long to wait!

The team will take on a new look this season after welcoming MoneyGram as its title sponsor, the first since cutting ties with Uralkali in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last spring.

The driver line-up has also changed, with Mick Schumacher released to make way for Nico Hulkenberg who returns from a three-year absence.