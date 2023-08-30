Verstappen names 'DREAM' team-mate as Horner apologises to Perez and Hamilton criticises Mercedes decision – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 30 August 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen has named his father, Jos, as his dream Formula 1 team-mate and paid tribute to him for creating the foundations of his motorsport success.

Horner apologises to Perez over pit-stop DEBACLE

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has apologised to Sergio Perez for a pit-stop that hampered the Mexican's race.

Hamilton claims 'wrong' Mercedes call cost him a podium in Zandvoort

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in the Dutch Grand Prix, but the British driver believes that if it weren't for a bad team call, he could have fought for the podium.

Verstappen reveals Perez victory taught him major F1 'lesson'

Max Verstappen has revealed that the lessons he learnt from Sergio Perez's victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have helped him 'on every track' this season.

Gasly reveals the moment his Dutch Grand Prix changed completely

Pierre Gasly has admitted he had to calm himself down during his excellent drive at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he managed to take his fourth career podium – and revealed the moment which turned his race around.

