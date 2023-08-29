Verstappen rejects Perez in 'dream' F1 team-mate admission

Dan Davis

Max Verstappen has named his father, Jos, as his dream Formula 1 team-mate and paid tribute to him for creating the foundations of his motorsport success.

Ahead of clinching his third consecutive Dutch Grand Prix pole position, the world champion delivered his surprise choice in a heartwarming interview.

He has often spoken openly on the influence of Verstappen Snr on his career and Jos himself also raced in eight different seasons between 1994 and 2003.

However, he was unable to enjoy success akin to his son's and instead now keeps a keen eye on Verstappen's exploits from the paddock on Grand Prix weekends.

With this in mind, the runaway drivers' championship leader showed no hesitation when singling out his father ahead of several other inspirations.

Verstappen Snr continues to keep a close eye on his son's heroics from inside the paddock

Tugging on the heartstrings

"For me personally, dream team, if I could choose and could bring people back to their normal racing age it would be my dad," Verstappen told Sky Sports. "For me personally that's my dream team, his career didn't go to plan and I think he had a lot of potential.

"He knew what went wrong and he knew that it was very important to have the right people around you from a young age, to be guided in the right way and I think that's what he did with me.

"So from all that happened in his career and what went wrong, he tried to prevent me from having [that too]. That's why he prepared me in a very professional way from a very young age to be ready for all certain kinds of scenarios."

