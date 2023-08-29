Verstappen reveals Perez victory taught him major F1 'lesson'

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 29 August 2023 10:27

Max Verstappen has revealed that the lessons he learnt from Sergio Perez's victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have helped him 'on every track' this season.

Verstappen made it win number of 11 of the season as he held his nerve to take the chequered flag during a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix.

Zandvoort is now the ninth track in a row where the 25-year-old has claimed victory in 2023, yet at the beginning of the season, Verstappen did not have it all his own way.

After the first four races, Perez was level with Verstappen on race wins, with the Mexican securing P1 reseults in both Baku and Jeddah.

Yet it was Perez's win in Azerbaijan that taught Verstappen a valuable lesson over his car's set up that he has carried with him for the rest of the season.

Verstappen: Perez taught me key lesson

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have seen Red Bull claim victory in all 13 races so far this season

"Yeah, I think I learned a lot from the race in Baku, how to do some things with the car, how to set it up," Verstappen said after the Dutch Grand Prix.

"Of course, I didn't win that race in Baku but actually I really tried a lot of stuff and different tools in the car.

"That's why throughout the race it was a little bit inconsistent, but at one point, I got into a good rhythm with what I found. But then I damaged my tyres a bit too much.

"But it was like ‘Ok, that's quite interesting for the next races’. And I basically implemented that and it has helped me on every track."

