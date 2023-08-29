F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT update and Wolff admits 'CATASTROPHIC' mistake and Hamilton questioned

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 29 August 2023 05:57

AlphaTauri have confirmed that Formula 1 rookie Liam Lawson will continue to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo 'until he is fully fit'.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff admits 'CATASTROPHIC' mistakes as Mercedes miss golden chance

Toto Wolff admitted that Mercedes made critical errors that cost them a better result at the Dutch GP.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 race winner questions Hamilton over 'unnecessary' paddock measures

David Coulthard has questioned why Lewis Hamilton needs to have a security guard with him at a Formula 1 track, jokingly suggesting that the only danger the Mercedes driver faces is if a fan 'asks for an autograph'.

➡️ READ MORE

Dilano van 't Hoff's father in emotional podium tribute with Verstappen

In a heartfelt tribute to the memory of Dilano van 't Hoff, Alexander van 't Hoff took centre stage at the Dutch Grand Prix when he handed Max Verstappen his FIA winners' gold medal.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso SMASHES Schumacher record after brilliant Dutch Grand Prix display

Fernando Alonso returned to the podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, flying in the rain, and broke Michael Schumacher's record for the longest gap in years between the first and last podium.

➡️ READ MORE