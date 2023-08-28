F1 race winner questions Hamilton over 'unnecessary' paddock measures

Joe Ellis

David Coulthard has questioned why Lewis Hamilton needs to have a security guard with him at a Formula 1 track, jokingly suggesting that the only danger the Mercedes driver faces is if a fan 'asks for an autograph'.

F1 drivers are usually able to walk through the paddock with limited issues as only certain personnel have access to those areas and therefore don't bother with security of their own outside of those employed by the team.

But Coulthard, a 13-time race winner in F1, has questioned why Hamilton needs to bring his own safety personnel with him.

Hamilton's security questioned

Lewis Hamilton is the most well-known F1 driver of his generation

"He’s the only driver who actually has a security man that works with him at the track," Coulthard said on the Formula For Success podcast.

"I don’t know what danger he feels he might be in. Somebody coming up and asking for an autograph?

"I think there’s a group of young drivers right now that seem to relate to each other. The only outlier would really be Lewis, maybe it’s because Lewis has been around for longer.

"You see quite a lot of the younger guys, your Georges, your Landos, and whoever else, hanging out with each other away from the racetrack."

