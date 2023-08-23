Vettel makes STUNNING claim as former champion slams F1 and Verstappen is MOCKED by Dutch Grand Prix - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 23 August 2023 00:27

Sebastian Vettel has said that Kimi Raikkonen was the man most capable of throwing a great party during his time in Formula 1.

Alonso opens up on 'SELFISH' and 'FAKE' F1

Fernando Alonso has hit out at Formula 1, saying that the sport is both selfish and fake.

Verstappen and Norris MOCKED by Dutch Grand Prix on social media

The Dutch Grand Prix have teased Max Verstappen and Lando Norris ahead of the upcoming race at Zandvoort, warning the pair not to break the trophy this time round.

Wolff reveals plans for his Mercedes DEPARTURE

Toto Wolff believes he will be in no doubt about the moment when he knows he has to step away from the top job at Mercedes.

Brundle reveals stunning one-sided Hamilton RESULT over Verstappen

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has been polling F1 fans over the summer break and announced that 95 per cent of supporters said they backed Lewis Hamilton.

