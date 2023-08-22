Alonso opens up on 'SELFISH' and 'FAKE' F1

Sam Cook

Tuesday 22 August 2023 08:27

Fernando Alonso has hit out at Formula 1, saying that the sport is both selfish and fake.

The two-time world champion made the sensational remarks whilst looking back on his stellar Formula One career on the High Performance Podcast.

He said that, despite trying out other motorsports during his two-year sabbatical from the sport, he missed the buzz around F1.

READ MORE: Jenson Button: Former F1 world champion, Alonso team-mate, Sky F1 pundit and NASCAR rookie

"Formula One in motorsport is very different to any other category, much more selfish, much more glamorous in a way, but also more fake in another way.

"I think it's more pure motorsport in Le Mans, or Indy or Dakar but yeah, for sure Formula 1 has this appeal, you know, people wanted to attend the races, want to watch it on TV."

Learning to be more appreciative?

Alonso is currently enjoying his best season as an F1 driver since the 2013 season in which he claimed two race wins and finished second in the championship.

So far in 2023, he has looked the most capable of threatening Red Bull's dominance, claiming six podium finishes in the opening 12 races of the season with his new Aston Martin team.

Alonso has been enjoying being on the podium with the two Red Bull drivers

In 2018, Alonso announced his retirement, only to sensationally return to the grid in 2021 for another go. He said that, during his sabbatical, it was the little things that he missed the most about the sport.

"I was watching on TV the Formula 1 races, I appreciated a little bit more all of the stuff that, as a driver, I didn't like before so the national anthem, the parade lap, having a bit more access to the media and the camera which, when you are a driver you hate those moments but when I was just in my living room I was missing those moments."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Alonso and co earn?