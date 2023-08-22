Brundle reveals stunning one-sided Hamilton RESULT over Verstappen

Tyler Foster

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has been polling F1 fans over the summer break and announced that 95 per cent of supporters said they backed Lewis Hamilton.

Since arriving on the scene with a bang in 2007, Hamilton has always been favoured as the current face of Formula 1. This was never more the case than during his years of dominance with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, where the seven-time champion amassed 73 victories.

However, with the recent change in competition at the front of the field, the new face of the sport has become Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Without a race win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it may be expected that the now 38-year-old Hamilton has lost some of his spotlight to F1’s newest stars.

Nine-time F1 podium sitter and Sky Sports Presenter Martin Brundle posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that he has been asking fans over the summer break which driver they support.

So I’ve been out and about in the summer break. Met many and all kinds of F1 fans who want to engage which is really great. Always thank them for their passion about our sport and ask them who they support. 95% have said Lewis, so there you have it. Just a Marty poll but fact. — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) August 21, 2023

This revelation of Hamilton’s popularity may not come as a surprise, given that the Mercedes’ driver continues to remain relevant toward the front in F1. Although, to have 95 per cent of fans in his support suggests that he is still head and shoulders above the rest.

In a funny exchange, endurance racer Alex Brundle replied to his father’s post. The 2016 European Le Mans Series champion jokingly raised a question over the poll’s potential impartiality, especially given the Brundle family’s English connection.

A polls of London and Norfolk; notoriously balanced. — Alex Brundle (@AlexBrundle) August 22, 2023

