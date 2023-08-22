Wolff reveals plans for his Mercedes DEPARTURE

Michael Clarke

Toto Wolff believes he will be in no doubt about the moment when he knows he has to step away from the top job at Mercedes.

The Mercedes team principal, who owns a 33% stake in the F1 team, has revealed that he will walk away from the job if he no longer thinks he is the number one choice for the role.

“If I’m feeling that I’m not the best person anymore for the job, I’m going to try to find someone else,” Wolff said in an interview with Boardroom

“And I won’t have any doubt or being in two minds with that. Because if you’re in two minds, that means you have taken the decision already.”

Wolff: This is my company

The 51-year-old has said he no longer approaches the management of the team in the same way, with only a project mindset.

“That changed only in the last few years when working in Formula 1 developed from a project mindset, like a trainer or a manager in football, to ‘this is my company,'” Wolff added

“I’m an equal shareholder to Mercedes and [team partner] INEOS, and this is what I’m going to do for a long time.”

Since joining Mercedes F1 in 2013, Wolff has been central to the team’s dominance of the sport with a period of success between 2014 and 2021, where Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors championships.

Wolff has also managed the success of Lewis Hamilton, who has achieved six out of his seven drivers’ championships with the team.

Forbes estimates that the Austrian is worth $1.6 billion thanks to his stake in the Mercedes F1 team.

