Red Bull MUST solve reoccurring F1 problem to maintain dominance

Joe Ellis

Monday 21 August 2023 15:57

You would be forgiven for thinking that Red Bull have little to nothing to worry about having won every race so far in 2023.

Max Verstappen is cruising to his third world title in as many years, while the team hold a comfortable constructors' championship lead with over half of the season gone already.

But there is one thing that the Milton Keynes team may have to address if they don't want it to become a big problem.

If Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin or McLaren can somehow get their car on terms with whatever Adrian Newey's miracle mind can come up with next season, Christian Horner and company will have a significant challenge to overcome.

The second driver conundrum

It's no secret that while Verstappen is at the peak of his powers right now, Sergio Perez is not quite at that same level.

But that isn't necessarily the Mexican's fault entirely, because the 'second driver' at Red Bull has been something of a cursed seat for more than a decade.

Max Verstappen would be leading the constructors' championship if only his points counted

Only during Verstappen's partnership with Daniel Ricciardo have two Red Bull drivers been evenly matched.

Back when Sebastian Vettel was dominating, Mark Webber just couldn't find a way to match him despite having the same car... most of the time.

Perez is now suffering that same fate with Verstappen, and Red Bull have to sort it out.

Compatible car

The problem really falls at the feet of Newey and his design team, who have made such a monster with the help of Verstappen that nobody else can get up to speed with it.

Any F1 driver could get the RB19 into the points on a regular basis, but to find that extra five per cent requires several years of getting to know the machine.

Perez's performances have been highly scrutinised this season but Newey has to take some of the blame - if you can call it that.

With no car on the same level as the RB19 at the hands of Verstappen, it isn't a problem for Red Bull. But as soon as they have a challenger, the issue will haunt them in a big way.

