Alonso reveals HISTORY-CHANGING regret as ex-F1 boss CHANGES STORY over Crashgate – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 19 August 2023 00:27

Fernando Alonso has opened up about what he regrets or would change in his Formula 1 career, discussing his time at Ferrari and his titles in 2005 and 2006.

➡️ READ MORE

Ecclestone claims to have 'NO MEMORY' of damning Crashgate interview

Former chief executive of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, has said he ‘cannot remember’ comments he made which sparked Felipe Massa to take legal action against F1.

➡️ READ MORE

British driver set to be given SURPRISE F1 drive

The Formula 1 feeder series conveyer belt continues to roll out fresh new talent, this time in the form of British racing driver Ollie Bearman.

➡️ READ MORE

Manufacturer gives UPDATE on controversial Verstappen award saga

Max Verstappen's Hungary Grand Prix replacement trophy is reaching its final stages, with the porcelain cup set to be completed at the end of September.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel makes 'COMPLETE RUBBISH' Aston Martin retirement admission

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has admitted that his retirement from the sport would have been easier if his former team Aston Martin, had built a 'completely rubbish' car for the 2023 season.

➡️ READ MORE