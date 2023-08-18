Vettel makes 'COMPLETE RUBBISH' Aston Martin retirement admission

Jay Winter

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has admitted that his retirement from the sport would have been easier if his former team Aston Martin, had built a 'completely rubbish' car for the 2023 season.

Vettel, who retired at the end of the 2022 season after driving an underwhelming Aston Martin to 12th in the drivers' standings, insisted that he still enjoys watching the sport he once dominated.

The four-time world champion has therefore been forced to watch Fernando Alonso drive the reinvigorated 2023 Aston Martin car in his place.

Alonso got off to an amazing start to the season, scoring six podium places in just eight races.

In an interview with the Red Bulletin, Vettel said that he is 'absolutely' still interested in F1.

"The first race was a bit odd, but now I really enjoy watching it," he admitted. "I know the sport inside and out, I still love it. Maybe I see certain things differently, but I don't feel sad when I watch my former colleagues, not at all."

Vettel performing some farewell donuts in his Aston Martin

Vettel happy for Fernando

While Vettel stated that he actually feels content watching his former team excel, he admitted it would've been easier to see Aston Martin struggle in order to avoid any FOMO.

"Okay, maybe it would be easier if the car was complete rubbish," he said. "In the sense of: I wouldn't be missing much anyway. No, primarily I'm happy for the team. And I'm happy for Fernando Alonso.

"For many years, he didn't have a car to showcase his driving skills. Now he can, and he's up there. Red Bull Racing is dominating, I still have many acquaintances and friends there. I'm incredibly happy when they win.”

With the pinnacle of motorsport moving to a greener future from 2026 thanks to the introduction of synthetic e-fuels, rumours are beginning to swirl about a return to F1 in an off-track role for Vettel.

Whether it's taking on an advisory at the incoming Audi F1 team or replacing Helmut Marko at his former team at Red Bull, hopefully, sooner or later fans will be able to see the German around the paddock.

