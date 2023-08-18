Red Bull HIT over cost cap penalty as Ferrari slammed for UNACCEPTABLE actions and Norris admits 'hustling' – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Frederic Vasseur has said that cost cap issues musn't be swept under the carpet, for the sake of the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Former Ferrari chief slams team over UNACCEPTABLE celebrations
Luca di Montezemolo has said that Enzo Ferrari would never have accepted celebrating third place as much as Ferrari did at the Belgium Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris admits HUSTLING ‘good money’ before F1 through BIZARRE business venture
Lando Norris has admitted to hustling other drivers for ‘good money’ before his Formula 1 career took off.
➡️ READ MORE
Team principal names F1's 'MOST EXCITING' race ever
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed what he believes is the most exciting race ever.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky Sports pundit calls for F1 to change 'UNNECESSARY' rule
David Croft has claimed that getting rid of blue flags in F1 could help to make races more competitive, and potentially stop one team from dominating quite so much.
➡️ READ MORE