F1 team principal takes SWIPE at Red Bull cost cap penalty

Frederic Vasseur has said that cost cap issues musn't be swept under the carpet, for the sake of the sport.

Following a report that up to three teams had breached the FIA's strict cost cap rules during the 2022 season, Vasseur has distanced his Ferrari team from speculation at the same time as calling for the alleged infringements to be dealt with fairly.

Ferrari have been very critical of the penalty that Red Bull have received for breaching the cost cap during the 2021 season, believing its true impact was 'very limited.'

Now, speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Vasseur has said that teams involved in any potential 2022 breaches must be dealt with properly.

'We know it's difficult to manage the budget cap but we have perfect systems to control what you spend, and when in doubt you can ask the FIA. And then another thing needs to be explained: a five per cent infringement isn't small, it's big.

'Collectively, like F1, this thing must be resolved, we must not sweep the dust under the carpet because in the end there is a risk that someone will organise it at the table.'

Mistake or choice?

Frederic Vasseur has been critical of Red Bull's penalty for breaching cost cap rules

There is a danger that teams will see Red Bull's penalty from 2021 and think that it might be worth it to go over the budget cap slightly in order to have a better car for the upcoming season.

This is something that Vasseur believes could completely undermine the idea of having a cap in the first place, as bigger teams are more likely to be able to afford any fines that may come their way.

'There is a big difference between an involuntary mistake and a choice. As between those who make a mistake in completing their tax return and those who instead found a company in some tax haven to evade taxes.

'We have to be tough, the future of the cost cap depends on it. If it ends up with another "financial penalty" then everyone will do the same thing, the allocation to pay is budgeted and amen. The big builders can afford it.'

