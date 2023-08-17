Norris admits HUSTLING ‘good money’ before F1 through BIZARRE business venture

L.A. Wilshaw

Thursday 17 August 2023 11:57

Lando Norris has admitted to hustling other drivers for ‘good money’ before his Formula 1 career took off.

During a game of ‘Fact or Phish’ with Oscar Piastri, Norris made his priceless confession.

His McLaren team mate guessed correctly as the pair took it in turns to read statements that were either the truth or a fabrication.

Posted on Darktrace’s YouTube channel Norris read out his statement.

”I made visor stickers for other drivers and sold them when I was in karting and Ginetta.”

READ MORE: F1 team principal reveals pre-race ritual to give VITAL advantage

A man of many talents

Piastri held up his green paddle with “Fact” written on it and said, “I mean I know you like graphics and stuff like that so I’m going to say ‘fact’”

Norris confirmed, “Fact.”

Piastri mockingly teased, “Business hustler eh?”

“Yeah, I was a little hustler.” Norris professed. “I made some good money.”

For those ‘in the know’ this was an easy one to guess, as Norris was always creating visor stickers and other custom stickers for friends and team personnel on a printing machine he had. The McLaren driver had a genuine talent for graphic design.

READ MORE: Leclerc hilariously mocks himself with RAUNCHY social media post