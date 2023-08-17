Former Ferrari chief slams team over UNACCEPTABLE celebrations

Sam Cook

Luca di Montezemolo has said that Enzo Ferrari would never have accepted celebrating third place as much as Ferrari did at the Belgium Grand Prix.

Ferrari's current predicament sees them languishing in fourth in the constructor's championship, nowhere near being able to challenge for race wins at this stage of the 2023 season.

They have only been able to secure three podiums this season, including at the most recent race at Spa, where they finished the first half of the season with a well-deserved third place finish.

Founder of the Ferrari F1 team and luxury sports car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari died 35 years ago this week, aged 90.

Speaking to Quotidiano Sportivo, former Ferrari chairman Montezemolo said that his close friend Enzo would not have liked how much they celebrated in Belgium.

"Do you know what I find unfortunate? That they are now cheering for third place, like at Spa. That's not the way Ferrari is, and the Old Man would never have accepted that, never."

'He taught me a lot'

Enzo Ferrari alongside Luca di Montzemolo and other Ferrari dignitaries

The founding father of the 'prancing horse' brand, Enzo Ferrari was a born winner and accepted nothing less than the best.

Enzo's Ferrari cars won 25 world championship titles between 1948 and his death in 1988 (counting both driver's championships and constructor's championships).

Montezemolo also spoke about the inspiration that Ferrari had on his life.

"Ferrari taught me a lot. As an example, he taught me never to settle. After a win, he was always thinking about the next race.

"At the same time, it was hard work. Enzo hated holidays. In August, he kept me in the office, he was not a supporter of those who went on holiday in August.

"He made me understand that Ferrari is an emotion that holds human and social value in its industry, it is a symbol of research and innovation. As president, between 1991 and 2014, I tried to be faithful to his lesson."

