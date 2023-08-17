F1 News Today: Fears of F1 at BREAKING POINT as Perez's WILD night STUNS Horner and Red Bull talent on mend from WASHING MACHINE drama
F1 News
F1 News Today: Fears of F1 at BREAKING POINT as Perez's WILD night STUNS Horner and Red Bull talent on mend from WASHING MACHINE drama
Sky Sports pundit David Croft has stated that the current growth of the number of races in a Formula 1 season is unsustainable, something that may well turn fans away from the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner in DISBELIEF at Perez's wild behaviour on night out
Christian Horner has called Sergio Perez out for some wild behaviour in his Red Bull car, after the Formula 1 team released a sensational promotional video for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo's recovery after being STUCK in washing machine
Daniel Ricciardo’s rapid return to the Formula 1 paddock has been a surprise to many, including Williams driver Alex Albon.
➡️ READ MORE
Rival F1 team boss RUBBISHES Hamilton's Verstappen claims
McLaren chief Zak Brown has disagreed with Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time world champion aired his frustrations over Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance.
➡️ READ MORE