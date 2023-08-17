Hamilton in ASTONISHING top drivers snub by multiple F1 winner

Tyler Foster

Thursday 17 August 2023 18:57

Formula 1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella has left out Lewis Hamilton from an elite list of drivers he competed against during his career.

Fisichella competed in Formula 1 from his debut with Minardi in 1996 all the way until his final season with both Force India and Ferrari in 2009.

With a total of three race victories, four pole positions and 19 career podiums, Fisichella had a more successful time in F1 than most drivers. During these 14 seasons, the Rome-born driver had plenty of opportunities to compete against elite competition.

In his first full-time season, the Italian faced off against Ralf Schumacher at Jordan. He would later go on to pair with two young future winners – Jenson Button in 2001 with Benetton and Felipe Massa at Sauber in 2004.

In a brief cameo with Ferrari to conclude his F1 career, Fisichella also had the chance to work alongside 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Giancarlo Fisichella spent the final few races of his career with Ferrari

Forgotten champion Hamilton

Speaking to Corriere Della Serra, Fisichella was asked which drivers he ranks highest from his time in Formula 1.

But after naming seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, and his Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso - who won the 2005 and 2006 titles - Fisichella omitted Hamilton, whom he competed against in the last three seasons of his career, which included the Brit's first title success with McLaren in 2008.

“Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are head and shoulders above everyone else," he said.

"'Fernando at almost 42 is living a second youth with Aston Martin: the car is fine, he puts his mind and desire into it."

