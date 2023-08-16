Rival F1 team boss RUBBISHES Hamilton's Verstappen claims

Sam Cook

Mclaren chief Zak Brown has disagreed with Lewis Hamilton, after the seven-time world champion aired his frustrations over Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance.

The first half of the 2023 season has been dominated by the Red Bull team, with Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez winning all 12 races between them since the start of the season.

Hamilton had claimed that this dominance was boring, and said earlier this season that 'something's got to change' to stop one team from dominating.

However, speaking to ESPN, Zak Brown said he believes that the races are still 'uber exciting'.

Brown: Red Bull are NOT ruining F1

Zak Brown beleives this season has been exciting, despite Red Bull's dominance

'It's not just about who wins, right? There's racing throughout the field and the racing's been awesome," the McLaren boss admitted.

"I think we've seen in other sports, Tiger Woods win every single time out and ratings were never greater because people admire seeing an athlete at the top of the sport. I wouldn't want it to go on forever but I don't think it's hurting us.

"The depth of competition is fascinating, the races have been super exciting and they tend to cover the whole field. I wouldn't want to see it continue, for selfish reasons, but for right now it's totally sustainable."

