McLaren chief opens up on 'IMPRESSIVE' aero upgrades

Anna Malyon

Friday 18 August 2023 09:12

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has admitted he's not surprised about Red Bull’s dominance, but claimed his team are ‘definitely back in the game’ after a series of impressive results.

The British team currently sit fifth in the constructors’ table, 88 points behind rivals Ferrari in third.

Following a less-than-ideal start to the Formula 1 2023 season, marked by a DNF and a last place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, McLaren were determined to enhance their MCL60.

Following the implementation of upgrades for the Austrian Grand Prix, noticeable improvement began to take shape at their home race at Silverstone.

After impressive back-to-back P2 finishes for Lando Norris at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, Brown gave his opinions on the McLaren resurgence.

Rookie and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piatsri was also able to secure P2 in the Spa-Francorchamps sprint race.

Brown's Thoughts

“Red Bull are an incredible team,” said Brown, speaking to Laola1. “We try to get close to Max [Verstappen], but every time you think you’re close he pulls away. It’s impressive to watch him.”

“To be the second fastest team at the end of the season, best of the rest, would be very satisfying. There’s still a long way to go, but we’re definitely back in the game.”

McLaren made numerous changes in their attempt at improving their car, including appointing former Red Bull chief engineer Rob Marshall to oversee engineering and design.

“There’s a lot of things playing together excellently. Our aerodynamics upgrades have been impressive. I take my hat off to that,” Brown added. "The drivers are now showing their potential. They also did a very good job before, but now they can be even more convincing in the improved car.”

The McLaren drivers are still yet to take the top spot on the podium, with Max Verstappen proving too much, despite Norris taking the lead for a few laps at Silverstone.

"The first laps at Silverstone were a highlight, my pulse went up again rapidly," Brown added. "It’s a shame that Oscar [Piastri] was denied a podium."