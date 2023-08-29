McLaren chief reveals 'different' team-mate dynamic between Norris and Piastri

Janice Kusters

According to McLaren team principal Zak Brown, the off-track relationship between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is strictly professional.

Brown's perspective is that McLaren have their hands on a very well-balanced driver pairing, marked by a healthy dynamic. While they don't socialise outside of work, their ability to support and challenge each other on track is exactly what the team need. The American businessman stated: “I think Lando now feels like he probably has another Lando as a team-mate and it's going to push them both but in a very healthy way. They get along great.”

In the head-to-head teammate battle, the Briton unquestionably remains the leader. Yet the Australian showcased several promising weekends, particularly when taking into account his rookie status.

Which is why it's not far-fetched that Piastri could be matching the prowess of Norris with a bit of coaching and a little more experience under his belt.

It is very different from how Sainz and Norris paired up. Brown emphasised the time these two spent together off track, “It's a different relationship than Carlos [Sainz] and Lando: they went out and golfed all the time.

“I would say the Lando-Oscar relationship is a little bit more all business. They've formed a great relationship though, and when they’ve raced each other hard already a couple of times this year they've both played ball.”

Zak Brown's vision

“And while it’s going to be tight between us, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin, I think we can put up a good fight over the balance of the year and I expect Oscar to be with Lando from here on," Brown added.

Zak Brown maintains a positive outlook on the rest of 2023

McLaren's capability to contend reflects their commendable progress following what could be seen as an unsatisfactory beginning to the 2023 season. They returned empty-handed after the first two races, but their situation took a turn for the better in Australia, where they took home 12 points with both drivers in the top 10.

Following that, they navigated through a series of demanding weekends, facing additional disappointments in Miami, Spain, and Canada, but they have made substantial progress and are actively pushing other teams to their limits.

Brown's aspirations stretched beyond 2023, however, as he confidently stated his belief that both drivers have what it takes to clinch championships.

He said: “I think we've got the best driver line-up for the foreseeable future because of the blend of experience, plus both have youth and both definitely seem like they're future champions.”

