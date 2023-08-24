Norris and Piastri left STUNNED after extraordinary Alonso claim by McLaren boss

Michael Clarke

Thursday 24 August 2023 16:57

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were left in shock after McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, made a pointed jibe towards the Aston Martin team during a live radio interview.

Brown joined his drivers on ‘The Chris Evans Breakfast Show’ and targeted Lance Stroll in his comments about one of their rival team's driver line-ups.

“I’m dominating, this is like [Fernando] Alonso on [Lance] Stroll,” Brown said after winning one of the quiz rounds during the interview.

Both McLaren drivers looked in disbelief after their boss had said the remark regarding their fellow F1 drivers.

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?

Alonso currently is placed third in the driver standings, with his team-mate back in ninth.

Norris was left open-mouthed after the comments while Piastri couldn't contain his laughter.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have teamed up to race for McLaren in 2023

Talents outside of F1

In another segment in the extended interview, Piastri, Norris and Brown were discussing the talents outside of F1 that they held.

“[Baseball is] a good version of cricket! Probably hitting the home run as a lefty. So, I was a switch hitter. Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks Little League," Brown said as he revealed, outside of managing a F1 team, baseball was his talent.

Norris meanwhile answered golf to the same question even though he said he didn’t feel like he had much talent at the sport

“I'm not that good. I'm okay, I can have a good game. But I'm getting better.”

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co